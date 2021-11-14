Elon Musk is unimaginably, abstractly wealthy. And like some who are unimaginably, abstractly wealthy, he doesn’t pay his taxes. To his credit, he’s at least floated the idea of using a tiny portion of his money bin to end world hunger, though only if he feels like it. But otherwise he’s just another billionaire who’s wasting money on space travel, even if his crafts don’t even have working toilets. (He also seems to have thin skin.) He’s also one of the only rich people who openly mocked those who ask that he pay his taxes, which he did again on Sunday.

It all started when Bernie Sanders, arguably the most progressive longtime member of Congress, made a simple plea: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” he wrote on Twitter. It’s obvious who he was dragging: the nation’s penny-pinching billionaires. But then one of them responded, knowing that all that would happen to him is he would receive bad press.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Musk wrote in response. He later added another taunt. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Again, nothing bad will happen to Musk. He will continue racking up unimaginable, abstract amounts of money. He probably won’t even mind that his response got him dragged on social media.

Bernie: rich people should pay their fair share Elon: you’re old Crypto guy: You are brilliant sir. You dropped this 👑 https://t.co/D9AGhJzBXD — pj evans (@pjayevans) November 14, 2021

Reminder that this guy literally built his fortune off the back of slaves but apparently Bernie is the bad guy pic.twitter.com/TQajVqi9jk — Thankful Jimmy Carter Fan (@JimmyCarterFan) November 14, 2021

Can we all agree that Bernie Sanders is cool and Elon Musk is an asshole? pic.twitter.com/nJ2xEupuVg — Xay 🦀♋ (@XanderXjork) November 14, 2021

Huge badge of honor for Bernie to be able to make the richest man in the world visibly upset well into his 80s https://t.co/CO6SZIFbgr — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) November 14, 2021

Psychotic greedy billionaire who got rich with blood money triggered by Bernie Sanders saying "fair share." https://t.co/sjGff1diUv — scott (@ScottGWrites) November 14, 2021

Bernie released 10 years of tax returns showing he paid a 26% effective tax rate. But you should definitely trust the funny meme you found over reality. — Seth Bean (@sethmcmurder) November 14, 2021

And there were jokes.

this makes a lot more sense when you consider the rumors that bernie sanders just started dating grimes pic.twitter.com/1y4UZjgTRt — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) November 14, 2021

Sanders, predictably, wasn’t deterred. He continued to preach the messages he’s been doling out for decades. “It is not some radical idea to suggest that Americans should not have to die because we are the only major country that allows drug companies to raise prices to whatever they want, whenever they want,” he later tweeted, taking aim at the nation’s many other inequities, which could be easily solved by rich people paying their share.