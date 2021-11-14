elon-musk-top.jpg
People Are Dragging Elon Musk After He Taunted Bernie Sanders’ Call For Billionaires To Actually Pay Their Taxes

Elon Musk is unimaginably, abstractly wealthy. And like some who are unimaginably, abstractly wealthy, he doesn’t pay his taxes. To his credit, he’s at least floated the idea of using a tiny portion of his money bin to end world hunger, though only if he feels like it. But otherwise he’s just another billionaire who’s wasting money on space travel, even if his crafts don’t even have working toilets. (He also seems to have thin skin.) He’s also one of the only rich people who openly mocked those who ask that he pay his taxes, which he did again on Sunday.

It all started when Bernie Sanders, arguably the most progressive longtime member of Congress, made a simple plea: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” he wrote on Twitter. It’s obvious who he was dragging: the nation’s penny-pinching billionaires. But then one of them responded, knowing that all that would happen to him is he would receive bad press.

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Musk wrote in response. He later added another taunt. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

Again, nothing bad will happen to Musk. He will continue racking up unimaginable, abstract amounts of money. He probably won’t even mind that his response got him dragged on social media.

And there were jokes.

Sanders, predictably, wasn’t deterred. He continued to preach the messages he’s been doling out for decades. “It is not some radical idea to suggest that Americans should not have to die because we are the only major country that allows drug companies to raise prices to whatever they want, whenever they want,” he later tweeted, taking aim at the nation’s many other inequities, which could be easily solved by rich people paying their share.

