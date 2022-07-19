Elon Musk woke up earlier this year and decided it would be cool to rule Twitter (in addition to his various other companies, including but not limited to Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company). He then determined to purchase the social media juggernaut (for $44 billion) and then took it back, or at least, he tried to do so. Since then, he’s been locked in a poop-emoji-flinging battle with remaining executives (including CEO Parag Agrawal) of Twitter, who are understandably steamed about being thrown into financial chaos.

At present, the ensuing public war has gone legal, all after both Tesla and Twitter stock tanked, and Elon’s latest tactic has been to try and delay the trial for as long as possible. Twitter, meanwhile, wants earlier proceedings to force the sale deal or secure some damages. Elon wanted to postpone the mess until next year, but as Deadline reports, the seed-spreader of the year was not successful. From Deadline, expect a fall trial:

Delaware Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen McCormick has set a five-day trial in October for Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk. Twitter had asked for an expedited four-day trial in September, while Musk’s attorneys wanted a February date. The ruling in today’s hearing favored Twitter as the judge agreed with its arguments that a delay causes the business irreparable harm, and disagreed with the Musk camp, represented by Andrew Rossman, that a fall trial was an unfeasible time frame for all parties involved. “In my view, the defendants underestimate the ability of the court,” she said.

Dude should have stuck to simply enjoying Twitter, right? Now, stakeholders everywhere are feeling nervous as heck and wanting to jump ship. As a result, a whole lot of employee futures hang in the balance at both Twitter and Tesla (although Musk already expresses skepticism over whether some Tesla employees “work” anyway). Meanwhile, Elon keeps on fathering those love children (as does his dad, Errol) while wondering why people don’t want to have 80 children apiece. Yup, some billionaires simply don’t get it.