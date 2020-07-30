Johnny Depp’s libel trial against British tabloid The Sun (over an April 2018 article that labeled Depp as a “wife-beater”) has seen many jaw-dropping revelations over the past three weeks. Of particular relevance to this discussion are allegations that Amber Heard had an extramarital affair with Elon Musk. Although Musk and Heard later had a relationship, she denied the cheating allegations and pushed back at the long list of other male celebrities (including James Franco and Billy Bob Thornton) that Depp’s side raised as possibilities for other alleged affairs.

For days after the Musk allegations arose in court, the SpaceX CEO stayed silent, but over the weekend, the New York Times published a profile of Musk, who responded, “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false.” A bit later, he added, “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,.”

Columnist Maureen Dowd noted that Musk appeared “mischievous” and giggled, so in all likelihood, he was joking and doesn’t really want to throw down in a Pay-Per-View fight, but hey, he could always rethink things, right? If that happens, then John Kavanagh — who coached former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor — will gladly sign up to train the Tesla titan.

“If you need a coach let me know @elonmusk,” tweeted Kavanagh. He then admitted, “I kinda hope he’d throw me a Tesla if I do a good job.”

Granted, this wouldn’t be a fair fight regardless of whether or not Musk specifically trained for the occasion. After all, Depp has been known to fall asleep while eating ice cream, so he’s probably not walking around in fighting shape. But you never know… Jack Sparrow could get scrappy.

Still, former Bodog Fight bantamweight champion Tara LaRosa tweeted support for Kavanagh’s idea, calling it “outstanding.” Yeah, this fight 99.99% will not happen, but maybe they’ll decide to do something tamer, like a flag-football match for charity or something.