For a change of pace, Elon Musk went viral this week for something other than his humiliating legal battle with Twitter. The Tesla CEO was photographed on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, and social media went absolutely wild over the shirtless photos published in Page Six. (Due to licensing issues, we cannot show the photos.) In true Elon fashion, he of course latched onto the one tweet that wasn’t dunking on the unflattering photos and joked that he should show off his bod more often.

“F*ck yea I got my $ behind this man,” Teslaconomics captioned a shot of a shirtless Elon raising a glass. “So so many other smart investors.”

“Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often,” Musk replied. “Free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)”

Again, Musk boosted the one tweet that wasn’t making jokes about his notably pale physique. The majority of the tweets made ghost jokes, and in one case, Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Felipe Torres Median made a solid callback to a scene in the first X-Men movie.

While the shirtless photos dominated social media on Sunday and Monday, Musk is correct that it’s now back to business. On Tuesday, he was dealt a brutal blow in his attempt to wriggle out of purchasing Twitter when a Delaware judge denied his legal team’s request to delay a trial. Musk and Twitter now have a court date in October, and legal experts expect are forecasting that it will not go well for the electric car magnate.

(Via Business Insider)