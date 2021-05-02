Getty Image
Elon Musk Got Roasted After He Tried To Float Some Dicey Sketch Ideas For His Forthcoming ‘SNL’ Stint

by: Twitter

Elon Musk is hosting SNL next weekend and the only people who seem happy about it are Elon Musk and maybe his wife Grimes. When the news broke last Saturday, it was met with instant and widespread revulsion. Even the show’s cast seemed ready to revolt against the controversial billionaire. When Musk tweeted out that he’s ready to find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” Bowen Yang took to Instagram, writing “what the f*ck does this even mean?”

The backlash hasn’t seemed to faze Musk, who was likely too busy admitting that his big mission to Mars will almost certainly result in a wave of deaths. While none of the performers have threatened to boycott the show, Lorne Michaels is reportedly not requiring anyone perform with him. Musk seems really excited — so excited that, a week before the big show, he floated out some ideas for “skits,” as he called them. But people weren’t amused, and not only because none of them were funny.

Some sketch ideas included: “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.” That feeling you’re feeling? It’s your sides, splitting.

Alas, some people on social media had some better, much more cutting sketch ideas:

Some simply called him out on his s*it.

Others offered some helpful suggestions.

Or just mocked him.

Even another SNL cast member called him out.

And others took aim not at Musk but at SNL’s writing staff.

Did any of this make Musk cry or doubt his sketch comedy bona fides? It’s unclear. But he soon moved onto other subjects, like architecture.

