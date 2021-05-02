Elon Musk is hosting SNL next weekend and the only people who seem happy about it are Elon Musk and maybe his wife Grimes. When the news broke last Saturday, it was met with instant and widespread revulsion. Even the show’s cast seemed ready to revolt against the controversial billionaire. When Musk tweeted out that he’s ready to find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” Bowen Yang took to Instagram, writing “what the f*ck does this even mean?”

The backlash hasn’t seemed to faze Musk, who was likely too busy admitting that his big mission to Mars will almost certainly result in a wave of deaths. While none of the performers have threatened to boycott the show, Lorne Michaels is reportedly not requiring anyone perform with him. Musk seems really excited — so excited that, a week before the big show, he floated out some ideas for “skits,” as he called them. But people weren’t amused, and not only because none of them were funny.

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Woke James Bond

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Some sketch ideas included: “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.” That feeling you’re feeling? It’s your sides, splitting.

Alas, some people on social media had some better, much more cutting sketch ideas:

How about a skit where a selfish billionaire has a tantrum and makes a showy to-do about moving his factory to another state, but that new state is so dysfunctional it has a third-world power grid and runs out of electricity to run his factories and cars? That would be hilarious. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 2, 2021

you should walk on stage and share some of your early covid takes. those are hilarious. https://t.co/Udi4cDvrdA — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) May 2, 2021

How about something where the comedians have to save the world cuz the engineers are all busy trying to be comedians. https://t.co/jyqTpCbh1N — Erica Rhodes (@ericarhodes) May 2, 2021

Some simply called him out on his s*it.

How about you apologize for all the deadly disinformation you spread during the pandemic, jackass. https://t.co/q2coBLlaBw — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 2, 2021

Come up with a business model that doesn’t require union busting. https://t.co/ycSErSbshy — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 2, 2021

Pay your taxes https://t.co/ctcwwLvV1J — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) May 2, 2021

Others offered some helpful suggestions.

Eat shit and die? https://t.co/m0ViEDIhQm — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) May 1, 2021

Show us your hole https://t.co/4NTrAsDgvX — azealia banks who is sometimes out of context (@azealiaooc) May 2, 2021

Or just mocked him.

Wow Elon even trying to bust unions on SNL. https://t.co/sh4uI4QxHL — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) May 1, 2021

would be so sick to be incapable of feeling embarrassment https://t.co/bhr4hGTrYq — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) May 2, 2021

Even another SNL cast member called him out.

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

And others took aim not at Musk but at SNL’s writing staff.

The haters will never admit it but this is as good an idea for an SNL bit as like 95% of SNL bits https://t.co/CPHqCxJQnq — Tom Gara (@tomgara) May 2, 2021

Did any of this make Musk cry or doubt his sketch comedy bona fides? It’s unclear. But he soon moved onto other subjects, like architecture.