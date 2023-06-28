Against the wishes of both his mommy and daddy, Elon Musk has reportedly started training to fight social media rival Mark Zuckerberg in a UFC cage match. Ever since the prospect of the cage fight emerged last week, Musk has mostly cracked jokes about the whole thing. The Twitter CEO is fully aware that Zuckerberg has been honing his jiu-jitsu skills, and Musk has openly acknowledged that, should the fight go down, it “could go badly” for him.

However, Musk has seemingly started to take the pending bout more seriously. After joking that he’ll rely on his signature move, The Walrus, “where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk apparently worked on his fighting skills with Lex Fridman. The podcaster recently shared a photo of the two men sparring, or at least looking like they’re sparring.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

“I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday,” Fridman tweeted. “I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely… I’m there for them, no matter what.”

While Musk seems to be mostly messing around with Fridman, the Twitter CEO does have a UFC leged waiting in the wings. According to the New York Post, Georges St-Pierre offered to train Musk, who accepted the offer on Twitter. Whether the training sesh, or the actual fight itself, will happen is anyone’s guess.

In the meantime, Musk’s father isn’t thrilled with his son’s latest stunt. Errol Musk recently told The Sun that the fight is a “no-win situation.”

“If Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller,” the elder Musk said. “While if he loses the humiliation would be total.”

(Via Lex Fridman on Twitter)