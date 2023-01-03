Emily Ratajkowski May Have Revealed Why She And Pete Davidson Broke Up

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were doomed as soon as they caught a New York Knicks game. The pair, who reportedly started dating in November, are “already over,” according to Page Six. “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source said, and that’s “fine with both of them.” That gives Davidson more time to appear in every other commercial during football games, and Ratajkowski the freedom to work on her podcast.

In the latest episode of High Low with EmRata, the model and author revealed that she “hate[s]” going on dates with men who “truly think they want” an independent partner. “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it.’ They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down,” she said. “And then you’re just back to square one.”

Ratajkowski wasn’t speaking about Davidson specifically (she and her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, divorced in 2022), but following their split, she might take a break from guys to find her “lady crush.”

After calling the dynamic “f*cked up and unfair,” Ratajkowski noted that she can “understand dating women” instead and having mutual “respect” in a relationship. “There might be competition… but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else,” the actress, who referred to herself as a “bi woman” in the episode, explained to her guest, Olivia Ponton.

Davidson feels that competition often happens in “heteronormative relationships” where the “strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has. But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally?’ That would be great.”

You can listen to the podcast below.

