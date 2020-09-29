After making an unusual proclamation that he’s “part of” the LGBT community, Eric Trump quickly became a Trending topic on Tuesday, which forced the president’s son to clarify his remarks.

While defending his father from a damaging New York Times report that seemingly enraged the president going into his first debate with Joe Biden, the younger Trump appeared to have outed himself on Fox & Friends while discussing how even a lesbian New Yorker supports his father.

“I’m telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day,” Trump said. “I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and thank you for protecting our cities.”

After social media latched onto the strange admission that he’s part of the LGBT community, Trump issued a statement to the New York Post clarifying that he is a happily married, heterosexual man. He also confirmed that he is not bisexual:

“To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible,” Trump said. “As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara.”

Naturally, Trump’s remark arrived far too late to stop social media users from having a field day with the Fox News clip as actual members of the LGBT community made it clear that Eric Trump joining their ranks is the last thing they need right now.

When Eric Trump says “I’m part of that community and we love the man” he’s clearly quoting the LGBT people who talk to him about his dad but I’m in the mood for chaos…so carryon https://t.co/ZLJ3ZqcKrF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 29, 2020

Q: Do you accept Eric Trump with open arms into the LGBT community? The gays: pic.twitter.com/xdPsm2BLyh — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 29, 2020

Eric Trump saying he’s “part of the LGBT” community is like me saying I’m part of the fantasy football community. I might think I know what a “tight end” and a “wide receiver” are, but I would be sorely mistaken. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 29, 2020

The Chromatica Council has reviewed and denied Eric Trump's application to join the LGBTQ community pic.twitter.com/hM5Irv2CPT — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 29, 2020

We've suffered enough under the Trump — we don't deserve the mental images of Eric Trump with his legs in the air. https://t.co/a7RIMs5hHO — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 29, 2020

(Via New York Post)