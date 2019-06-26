Getty Image

Eric Trump, third oldest child and second oldest son to President Donald Trump, claims that he was spit on while patronizing a Chicago drinking establishment on Tuesday night. The incident was allegedly triggered by a waitress working at the upscale Aviary cocktail bar in the city’s West Town neighborhood, and the woman was taken into Secret Service custody but later released.

“Eric was out to dinner on business, when a waitress … spit in his face,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in an email to the Chicago Tribune. The unidentified woman was reportedly “immediately apprehended” and held in handcuffs for two hours. The spokesperson claims that the Chicago Police Department were intent on pressing charges, but Trump directed them to let her go.

Despite the apparent act of goodwill, Eric Trump fired back in a statement to Breitbart:

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems. For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The whole story seems a bit suspect, as the Chicago Police Department did note that an incident took place at The Aviary, however they directed all media inquiries to the Secret Service — and Secret Service officials would not confirm the incident. Meanwhile, the White House is directing all questions to the family’s privately-run Trump Organization, led by Eric and Don Jr.