Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Are Now The Proud, Sexy Parents Of A Baby Girl

Baby Goose, makin’ babies: attractive couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are now the proud, sexy parents of a little girl, who was born last Friday, the 12th. The name of the luckiest kid in the world hasn’t been released yet, so until it is, assume she goes by Hey, Girl.

Gosling doted on Mendes as the couple prepared for their newborn’s arrival. “Ryan goes out and gets the groceries. [Eva’s] been wanting pasta, and he’s cooking her meals,” a source previously told Us. “Ryan has already stepped into the role of caring father-to-be.” (Via)

And should anyone even THINK of saying something mean about Hey, Girl:

Don’t.

