Over a week after the 2020 presidential election took place — and a few days after news outlets like CNN and NBC named Joe Biden the overwhelming winner — President Trump has yet to publicly admit he lost his bid for re-election.

While some of his supporters continue to cheer on the orange megalomaniac’s sore loser parade, it seems he’s starting to lose the backing of the Evangelical right. Earlier this week, megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, a long-time Trump supporter who helped him campaign during his 2016 bid for president wrote an op-ed for Fox News urging Christians to accept the outcome of the election. Jeffress wrote:

“For millions of Christians across our nation, this is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s always easier to submit and to pray for someone when he was our preferred candidate. But the rubber really meets the road when the person who takes office is not the one we supported. Here is our chance to show that Christians are not hypocrites. When Joe Biden becomes president, we should commend him for the things he does right. We should condemn the things he does wrong. And above all, we must pray fervently for our president.”

This endorsement is a big blow to the Trump administration, who’s been drafting lawsuits in multiple states alleging voter fraud even as election officials fervently deny any evidence to support that claim. Jeffress isn’t the only Trump ally shading the president’s inability to admit defeat — his fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill and foreign allies have also congratulated Biden and pushed for a smooth transition of power — but considering how influential Evangelicals were in putting Trump and other right-wing conservatives in power, Jeffress’ post might be the final nail in the coffin when it comes to that specific group of Trump’s fan club.

Naturally, Twitter’s enjoying the hell out of it.

You know it’s bad when even the Evangelicals tell you there’s no hope.