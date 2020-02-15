The Final HQ Trivia Game Was A Hilariously Drunken Disaster

HQ Trivia is gone forever, but it certainly went out with a drunken bang. Friday brought word to the digital world that the mobile game show HQ Trivia was calling it quits, but not before one final episode in which the show’s hosts truly did not give a sh*t. It was a beautiful drunken mess.

The startup had a wild history, including paying $6 million in prizes out of the $15 million it raised from investors. But perhaps the wildest moment in HQ Trivia history played out live on air. As TechCrunch pointed out, the final episode was preserved via a YouTube video that contains some incredibly drunk, funny moments. The two hosts, Matt Richards and Anna Roisman, openly asked for new jobs, sprayed champagne and swore a lot.

It’s understandable, as they were told abruptly that the company had run out of money and they were losing their jobs. It’s sad, but the last episode was also hilarious, with the two making jokes about how the digital game show struggled to award big prizes as its popularity grew and, well, how much it sucks to lose your job.

As HQ After Dark began, it was clear that it would go off the rails pretty much right away.

“We’re really shutting down,” a drunk-sounding Richards said. “It’s really happening.”

He started singing ‘End of the Road’ by Boyz II Men, and a jacket was thrown over his head. Roisman then appears on camera to stand up a broom, a viral trend of late, while Richards drunkenly continues the intro.

“Not gonna lie. This f*cking sucks,” Richards yelled. “This is the last HQ ever!”

The game was then introduced as such, with Roisman poking fun at the low prize amounts players get if they win.