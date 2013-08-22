Five Nominees For The Best Superhero Game Of All Time

Playing Saints Row IV, which is arguably a supervillain game has made us ask many profound questions. How far can I kick that guy with superstrength? What happens if I freeze some dudes and them blast them with a missile launcher? But, more importantly, what is the best game where you play some form of superhero?
To narrow it down a bit, we’ve got five nominees. If you think we missed one, or just want to weigh in with your vote, let us know in the comments.
And now, up, up, and away!
<!–pagetitle:InFamous 2–>
The first inFamous was a lot of fun and executed both its open-world structure and moral choice system pretty well. But the second game included more effective melee combat and some smarter ideas, not to mention an ongoing political commentary in the form of the battered and flooded New Marais, a stand-in for Katrina-trashed New Orleans. The story itself had genuine moral weight: Cole McGrath has no easy answers as he struggles to decide whether to back the Beast or save humanity. And there’s nothing quite like covering a foe in sticky grenades and watching him go up in a blast of electricity.
<!–pagetitle:Crackdown–>
This sadly departed, although possibly soon to be rebooted, franchise really paid off the concept of the open world game. It wasn’t just an open map, but an open mission structure: You chose how the job got done, and in the meantime, you could try and find those agility orbs.
<!–pagetitle:Ultimate Spider-Man–>
Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 have the rare distinction of being great games based on a license, which is roughly as common as getting hit by lightning and by a truck at the exact same moment. But Ultimate Spider-Man was the one that refined the game itself to pretty much perfection, and as an added bonus, you could finally play as Venom in a meaningful sense.
<!–pagetitle:X-Men Legends II–>
Diablo meets Marvel would seem to be a natural fit for a video game, but for personal taste, this game was where the series really peaked. You had the most control over stats, the ability to create teams and get bonuses for it was introduced and could eat hours all by itself, and the characters had been balanced enough that there weren’t any attacks that made the party pointless… we’re looking at you, Storm’s chain lightning. Hopefully one day these will see a re-release.
<!–pagetitle:Batman: Arkham City–>
There have been a lot of bad Batman games, but the handful of good ones have been worth playing again and again. Arkham City, though, might deserve the label “classic.” Not only does it use its own continuity for all that it’s worth, it digs deep into Bat-history for villains and in-jokes, and has one of the best boss fights of all time.
Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments.
What about prototype? I’m sure there were a few people that didn’t go crazy killing everyone around them. You pretty much played as venom
I second that. Prototype and its sequel are underrated.
Absolutely love those games, but you’re absolutely a superVILLAIN, not a hero.
And Venom/Carnage mixed with the Hulk. How could you possibly go wrong?
Game mechanics wise, yes, you’re a super villain. You eat people. Story wise, they tried to portray both Mercer and Heller as sympathetic. I’ll admit, it’s a weird disconnect.
I’d make an argument for the hero in P2 being more of an anti-hero than a villain, but I also feel that the open-world superhero game was done a bit better. Solid game, though.
Even thought they’re not based on comics, I’d also submit the Viewtiful Joe games for consideration.
Henshin a-go-go, baby!
Also the Sunsoft NES Batman games of course.
Ahem. Comix Zone.
Are fighting games exempt from this list? I think Injustice or one of the Capcom fighters would’ve been in the running.
Marvel vs. Campcom should def be on this damn list. also, The X-Men arcade game is and will always be the best super hero video game with TMNT taking the close 2nd.
Hence the term “nominees” :-)
Some of older Spiderman games were also pretty good.
Hulk: Ultimate Destruction was great. And I will always the first Spider-Man game for Playstation and then I think…Spider-Man 2: The Movie game? Or was it Spider-Man 3 the movie game…whatever I loved both of them. But Batman has to take this. And I thought Crackdown was loathsome, I hated it.
Spiderman 2 is the single best Spiderman game ever – Ultimate was fun, and is a close second, but for some reason number 2 was just magic. They really nailed the webslinging mechanics in a way that no game has done since, I could swing around the city for hours without doing any missions in that game, kind of like driving around in GTA but without the plowing into citizens, which is kinds of remarkable.
Freedom Force anybody? Anybody?
Okay, I’ll just go sit in the corner and cry.
Silver Age perfection.
FOR FREEEDOOOOMMMMM
This is the correct answer.
So incredibly disappointed that Superman 64 is not on this list.
For my money Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Asylum are 1-2 in the best superhero video games ever debate.
I’m glad you mentioned X-Men Legends 2 though, I really enjoyed both X-Men Legends games as well as the first Marvel Ultimate Alliance. I wish Marvel would revisit what made those games enjoyable and give us new versions.
I prefer Asylum to City. The gameplay is smoother in City, but the storyline and some of the level conceits strongly suffer from sequel-itis. For example, the Penguin level with the sharks is a poor knock-off of the amazing Killer Croc level in Asylum.
I liked the storyline of Arkham Asylum better too but I still put Arkham City ahead of it because it had so much other stuff (characters to play, areas to explore, more challenge maps) that added to my overall enjoyment.
Darkwing Duck NES game
Maximum Carnage for Genesis. Venom all the way!
Fuck and yeah. I played the hell out of that game.
Loved Maximum Carnage. Spider man may have the most solid video game presence.
Although I wouldn’t say its one of the top five, definitely have to give an honorable mention to the tie-in game for ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. It’s a decent action game, though nothing special, but most noteworthy for how much better it is than the movie it’s based on.
I bought that game 3 weeks ago for about 10 bucks when I wanted a superhero gaming fix. It felt like God of War with a Wolverine skin over it and that was fine with me.
I enjoyed both Crackdown 1 & 2. Also, I can argue that both games could be super villain games based on their endings.
No love for The Crow: City of Angels?
Seriously though. I am a huge fan of Advent Rising. The story was great and the powers were awesome.
I enjoy the Xmen Legends and Marvel Ultimate Alliance Games. 4-player same screen co-op is fun when you’re playing with 9yr old son and nephews.
Those games are great
Arkham Asylum’s joker’s death had me crying and feeling down for a whole week after finishing it … I still won’t believe that he’s dead !
Arkham City* goddamit
Why does Superman on the Atari 2600 get no love? Is it the kissing Lois Lane to overcome kryptonite?
Very happy to play
Superman 64.
City of Heroes / Villains…nothing compares….
Came here to say this. Probably spent more hours on that than any non-Tetris game in my life.
I really enjoyed the X Men Legends games….but Ultimate Alliance came and surpassed them by just a little bit, I think. 1, at least.
I dunno if he counts as a super-hero, but howzabout Earthworm Jim? I whiled away almost a whole summer on that game.
See, i thought it was the Freeze boss fight. Which I loved. Story-wise obviously the last boss fight scene with Joker and Clayface was amazing but that was because of the cutscenes.
Hulk: Ultimate Destruction or GTFO.
I’m torn on those because they were refined into the Prototype series. Which then killed the studio, but…
That was a great fight as well, but I was thinking of Mr. Freeze. “That will not work again.”
Spiderman and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge!
Was impossible.
You’re going to have to update this when Lego: Marvel Super Heroes comes out.
Honestly. Until the Arkham games came out, Lego Batman was the best Batman game out there.
Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems for the SNES is also an amazing game. That and X-Men: The Clone Wars for the Genesis and hell, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse for the SNES.
Arkham City is by far the best of the best here. That game was so good it ruined The Dark Knight Rises for me. I’m not kidding….I spent a large portion of that movie sitting in the theater thinking “What the hell is going on, this isn’t how the goddamn Batman fights. Stop throwing haymakers and grapple up into the rafters, idiot”.
The ending of inFamous 2 affected me way more than anything in The Last of Us. And I liked the Last of Us.