More Than Just Monster Punching: What ‘Pacific Rim 2’ Absolutely Needs

Pacific Rim was a great dumb movie, but Pacific Rim 2 gives the franchise a chance to go back and become a great movie, period. Here’s what needs to happen, though.
Don’t Try To Replace Stacker Pentecost
It ain’t happening, so don’t try. Yeah, Idris Elba was easily the best actor in the movie, and his rousing speech about canceling the apocalypse was undeniably one of the highlights of the movie. But it’s lightning in a bottle, and it’s only meant to be captured once. And on that note:
Better Characters
While I’ve argued that Pacific Rim‘s characters have the virtue of doing things, they aren’t exactly dynamic. To be fair, the real stars of the movie are the giant robots and the monsters they hit with boats, but if we’re going to have humans, let’s make them a little more dynamic and interesting. The stick fights are a good start, now how about some hobbies?
More Personality To The Monsters
None of the monsters really have names, and part of the fun of a kaiju movie is to know who it is you’re rooting to take a building to the face. Charlie Day’s running around, let’s have him give out a few names. Even if he just dubs one Melvin or something, it’ll be an improvement.
Let’s See More Of What The Jaegers Can Do
One of the big problems Pacific Rim had was that we just didn’t see what the Jaegers, most of them, could pull off; the movie was more concerned with wiping them out to raise the stakes. True, it had it where it counted:
But we’d like to see more. Yes, this is a subtle way of hinting we want even more monster fights out of the next movie.
Don’t Get Serious On Us
What many people loved about Pacific Rim was that it was the rare movie that did not expect you to take it very, very seriously. So let’s not change that: The most important thing is that monsters get punched, after all.
Also: use this opportunity to basically remake King of the Monsters for SNES.
All the monsters in the movie had names, even if they weren’t repeated every few minutes. Granted, five of them (Trespasser, Kaiceph, Karloff, Mutavore, and Onibaba) weren’t named at all in the movie, but the other six were.
By my count, ‘Pacific Rim’ is tied with ‘Destroy All Monsters’ for the second-highest number of daikaiju appearing in any single film, with first place going to ‘Godzilla: Final Wars’.
Fair enough, but I just saw the movie and it’s not like they’re referred to very often. Except by being punched. Which is fine for the first movie.
You’re right there, I don’t think any of the monsters is referred to by name more than once, and only when their code name is being given. That’s one problem with not having aliens in wraparound shades and silver spandex in the movie, to repeat the names of their monsters over and over.
And I was off by one monster: the Final Boss, the category V, is never referred to by name in the movie. It’s codenamed ‘Slattern’, which appears on a screen at the command center, but no one ever says it out loud.
If you count the jaegers as well, then ‘Pacific Rim’ is #1 in total monster count.
I forget if you or Vince wrote this about Godzilla, but I felt it’s a great point. Pacific Rim made the monsters and robots seem regular size and the cities they fought in seem small, where as Godzilla made the cities seem regular size and the monsters seems huge by comparison. I think this will go a long way in making the fights and set pieces seem bigger and better if they focus on the humans looking up as opposed to the monsters looking down.
Vince made that point, and I happen to agree with him to a point. But I think part of that was also that there were people in the heads of those robots, which helps humanize them.
Need a giant femme-jaeger with rockets in the boobs. I’m just sayin’…
Box office gold, this one.
Gamera.
That’s all.
/throws money
7. Actual Australians. I loved that film but jesus Christ those accents were horrible.
“Let’s See More Of What The Jaegers Can Do”
That bugged me about the movie. We get told that the Russian and Chinese robots and crews were all bad ass, but all we see is them get taken out. Total Worf Effect.
We didn’t even get to see Crimson Typhoon’s big bad “Thundercloud Formation” actually kill a kaiju.
I agree totally with that. I felt bad for the Chinese movie-goers who were probably like “That’s it? Really? Lame.”
My prediction is that Pacific Rim will open with some type of Jaeger-on-Jaeger conflict. Either in the form of WW3 or in some other setting (Martian revolution, for example). THEN, after 30 minutes of that, another breach forms, and a bunch of badass new kaiju come out.
Personally I want to see Gipsy Danger Mk3 using the rim of a section of the Valles Marineris to curbstomp a Kaiju to death. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, but I’d also be ok if its another movie full of robots punching monsters in cities. I’m flexible.
*Pacific Rim 2
Also, the reason I like Mars is because in Martian gravity the Jaegers could be even more ridiculously huge :)
Didn’t he say, when the first one came out, that a sequel would probably be about Jaeger/Kaiju hybrids?
@Bizarro Stormy I think that was a big part of Charlie Day interfacing with the kaiju brain – more of a proof of concept for that idea for the sequel.
Considering they were all clones with very minor DNA splices, and that there was really no adaptation necessary to survive at various different points on our planet, why would they have feathers or scales or hair. I can understand wanting something to differentiate the monsters (and you’re seriously using Godzilla, which I loved, but which also only had two different types of monsters, one of which was Godzilla), but not simply for the sake of story. In that instance, Godzilla actually got it right, as the MUTOs were differentiated by being male and female, something that actually is fairly common in nature. Random genetic adaptations aren’t, which is something that I think Charlie Day’s Newt was trying to explain – the kaiju in PR were all basically the same creature, but the alien guys kept tweaking the DNA just enough to see what would work (and, obviously, they’re NFL fans, as they kept making them bigger, stronger, and faster).
I just told my wife the news and she informed me that, sans Idris Elba, she will NOT be attending.
Needs more Johnny Sokko.
[www.youtube.com]
My ideas for Pacific Rim 2
Years later the world has rebuilt. With jaeger technology mankind now has started to explore space. We come in contact with an alien race and they ask us for help because their world is being attacked by kaiju. We help but it’s a trap, these aliens were taken over by the original extra dimensional beings and now work for them. They’re back and they’re angry.
This story would be similar to Godzilla vs King Ghidora, with Mothra and Rodan.
The two original scientists have been working on melding their own designed kaiju with jaeger. Using cloned parts from the original kaiju, the scientists have created a cyber-kaiju that uses one human pilot. Now the two heroes from the first show each have their own.
Hannibal Chau now no longer running that black market in kaiju parts, has created a robot fighting league, ala Robot Jox.
Starts with the end of the last movie as the pieces of Striker Eureka drift down through the rift before Gypsy Danger explodes it closed. Flash forward 3 years and the right re-opens and a 200 foot tall Idriselbakaiju comes through the rift intent on destroying the world.
Plot twist! Boom! Best actor is back in the movie.