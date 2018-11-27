Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyone knows the importance of making an entrance, but over the weekend a pastor in Southaven, Mississppi took things to a dramatic new level. Bartholomew Orr, the head pastor of Brown Baptist Church, descended to his place at the altar for a sermon about the return of Jesus via zip-line. “Are you ready for his return?” Orr asked the members of his congregation as he began zip-lining down, who reacted with laughter and applause.

“He’s coming, he’s coming again. Jesus Christ is on his way back,” Orr continued. “Revelations verse one, chapter seven says that that day is going to come when the sky is cracked and Jesus Christ comes again and every eye will see him when he come again.”

Orr has been the senior pastor of the Brown Baptist Church since 1989, which consists of two campuses and over 10,000 members.

Suffice to say, it didn’t take long for Orr’s stunt to go viral on social media, shared across various platforms, and many reacted with a mixture of amusement and confusion.