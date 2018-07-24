Getty Image

Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has been reported missing by his sister and Riverside, California authorities according to Variety. The winner of the network’s first Wanna Be A VJ contest back in 1998, Camp became an immediate presence on the network and even managed to land a record deal in 1999 as Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz, which included a duet with Stevie Nicks. From that point, Camp made sporadic appearances in the media and even dropped in on Triumph The Insult Comic Dog’s Election Special in 2016.

His sister, Mariah Camp, took to Instagram to put out the word on her brother’s reported disappearance after reporting it to the authorities according to Variety: