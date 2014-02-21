Four Things The Comics Industry Needs To Do In 2014

Move Away From Adaptations As A Marketing Strategy
The combination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Walking Dead dominating the airwaves even when the Olympics are on have driven a lot of people to comics. But the truth is, as we all know, this comes and goes in cycles. There was a similar resurgence in the late ’80s and early ’90s as Batman became an enormous cultural phenomenon… which in turn triggered the speculator boom in the ’90s, which lead to the trainwreck which was the early 2000s.
Similarly, one theme I see quite a bit in the books I cover for my review columns are what I call “pitch books”; comics that are notably screenplays that have just been turned into comic books as an attempt to better sell the screenplay. Not that I’m knocking these books, necessarily, but keep in mind that category includes such illustrious films as Virus and Cowboys And Aliens.
Be Honest About Digital
What is the overall effect of digital sales? How many books do digital copies move, on top of physical ones? What are the most popular platforms?
Good question, and you know who will provide the answers? Nobody. DC and Marvel are notoriously tight-lipped; the best we get out of DC is that it’s seen “triple-digit growth”. Marvel won’t even own up to that: All we get is a top ten list from their app.
Part of this is that they don’t want to offend retailers, who are obviously, and rightly, concerned about the bottom line. But still, it’d be nice to know what direction the market is heading, instead of drawing inferences from books that apparently survive despite low sales numbers.
Sorry, but i (kind-of)disagree with you on the third thing :( .Taking the cannon Universe of both marvel or DC to a more kid-friendly approach would ruin the franchise, one of the good things about comics is the gritty ,sometimes dark and serious storylines that you can not see in almost any other medium of entertainment, that have been warped by child consumerism (for example: wrestling, popular shonen manga like naruto,some videogame franchises).
The best thing for me in comics is the moral grey areas and how sometimes evil can overcome goodness, however if the kid-geared approach happens there would be a more obvious division between good/evil and more kid-friendly cliches.
kid-friendly progaming should just stay out of the cannon. But that does not mean the appearance of more comics geared towards children separate from the cannon should cease to exist, on the contrary there should be more. however on a different brand that those of “the new 52” and “Marvel NOW/Ultimate” there are a few which are based off the tv cartoons ForExample. beware the batman, teen titans go, the cartoon about the hulks and avengers assemble
I don’t think he was implying the core universe should be kid friendly, I think he was implying Marvel should know who’s buying the books their writing. That being said, not every book needs to be gritty, dark or morally grey. There are, for example, 2 Wolverine books. If Wolverine is appealing to both adults, teens and kids, why not make one mature and one more kid friendly (Wolverine and the X-Men (tv show not comic) was kid friendly but still featured a bad ass Wolverine)
Spidey, Batman and the Hulk could benifit from this too. Have one comic were Spidey is busting up gang bangers and drug dealers working for the Vulture, have another where he has to stop Electro from blowing up every iPod in Manhattan. Both are set in the 616, both are cannon, but one touches on the darker aspects of comics while the other is more fun and goofy.
In other words, don’t just have your cake, but plop some ice cream on it and eat it too.
Don’t get me wrong, I want books aimed at everybody and at narrow markets. But I also want there to be a bit more diversity for everybody. Comics are best when everybody’s got a lot of comics to read.
While we’re talking about digitizing back catalogs, how about a Netflix-style subscription model where you can read a specified number of issues per month rather than pay $2/issue for something you only want to read once and are only mildly curious about? Seems to me that’d drive lots more readers towards catching up/buying new issues.
Marvel already has this. I haven’t tried it myself, but I hear it’s okay. Nothing new is on there, but if you’re okay withe being a year or so behind (and that’s pretty much Netflix right there) the it might be worth checking out.
Marvel Unlimited is pretty good, but it could be better in many respects.
I know I made the switch to digital at the beginning of the year and i”m never going back. I took a weekend and punched in all the Marvel digital codes that were still valid and I am sold on digital.
I’d like to see the industry take more risks. I got back on board with comics when the New 52 hit and it just seemed like less of a reboot and more like “now everyone can try and guess what old storyline we’re recycling next.” Nobody was particularly revamped that I could tell.
And honestly, raising a kid adopted from Vietnam has really opened my eyes to how monochromatic most of the Marvel and DC universes are. He really has nobody he identifies with and subsequently hasn’t really been interested in reading any comics. That’s a big one. We buy things that we see ourselves in.
And the biggest thing I have complained about since returning to comics is the overall lack of character growth that we get. There are more places to find drama than making a couple break up and get together over and over. In one of the recent Mighty Avengers, Luke and Jessica had to get a sitter before they thumped on Spidey. That’s a real life thing people with kids have to deal with and it makes Luke and Jessica relatable. Let your characters grow and develop, even if they’re in a superhero book. If a character doesn’t grow after a story arc, then what was the point of them going through it. I grew up and I’d like to see the comics do the same, which doesn’t just mean make the violence more graphic, the hero dark/tortured, and throw some nudity in.
I agree with you, @Uncle Phil about letting characters grow and develop. As much as I loved Dan Slott’s Spider-Man run, I have this big feeling that when we get to Amazing again, it will be another big fat reset for Peter. We know he will have a few memories left to his name thanks to Doc Ock dumping almost everything Peter out of his (their?) mind. Will he be back to being jobless? Will he remember Carlie Cooper, who is now a Goblin? Will he lose his Tribeca apartment that he probably paid in full with his Horizon Labs money?
I think this is a tough line for writers and editors to walk a lot of the time. There are things about some of the characters that are iconic, and if they are going to attract new readers, they might want to leave some of those things alone. Or, at least, they keep reverting characters back to that status quo that make someone able to jump on board with the understanding they bring from movies/general pop culture knowledge.
I completely understand why they don’t do this, but I would love to see a difference in price between digital and hard copies. I will still pay $4 for the newest Spider-Man, but I really don’t feel like I should have to for a digital copy. Comic book stores need to figure out how to keep their business, we shouldn’t have to pay for their inability to evolve.
I’d also like to see no new events for a few years. Let all of Marvel’s books grow and flourish as they are, with a subtle little nod to things to come here and there that you didn’t notice the first time through. Maybe the Guardians of the Galaxy meet a weirdo out in space, who shows up again 4 months later over in Spider-Man looking to hire Peter Parker to take some pictures for him, who is then going to use the pictures to black mail Captain America 5 months after that in the pages of The Avengers. Finally, a few years down the line do a massive year long event that spans 12 different marvel books for at least 1 month in the which the story has been allowed to grow organically and isn’t just shoe horned in due to editorial mandates. That’s how I’d do it anyway.
The price difference thing I absolutely agree with. Knock a dollar off or something.
My only issue with digital is that it actually usually costs me more money. If I got to my local comic retailer I get a discount for having a pull list and that also extends to other merch in the store which is nice.
I would think that digital, which only costs them money in server space which is pennies, would allow them to sell these comics at a better price. Or if nothing having sales on specific titles or events often would be helpful and would get me curious enough to pick up titles I don’t normally.
The only plus side I see to digital is organization. I won’t have to add any new longboxes if I start going digital.
I have really been pleased with how frequently the digital books are on sale. I’ve been able to catch up on all kinds of books for cheap. Lots of 99 cent sales on good stuff. I’m not a serious collector and I love knowing that my comics will never take up any more physical space around the house.
99 cent sales from which publishers? The only publishers I’ve seen do that haven’t been the Big Two, it’s been Dynamite and things like that.
Marvel has 99-cent digital sales every week. Two, actually: one that’s Monday only and another on Friday that sometimes (emphasis on sometimes) lasts all weekend; in fact, they’re doing one of those all-weekend-long sales right now with the entirety of Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four run (both F4 and FF).
I wasn’t clear. Sorry. The 99 cent sales have been on digital back issues. I’ve seen both Marvel and DC books offered for those prices. I got the first 12 issues of the new Hawkeye run for 12 bucks just a few weeks ago. But as far as physical books, yeah only the smaller companies do the 99 cent stuff in real life.
@Uncle Phil I know DC has on occasion reprinted the first issues of select titles for a dollar each. Even stuff as recent as the New 52.
See there you go. I didn’t know that.
given the banner image I thought you were going to suggest rebooting the amalgam universe
im still sitting on those comics hoping one day they will buy my kids a nice used car lol
I came here to say that. Jesus, that Thor costume still gives me nightmares.
I picked up the set of cards too i hope they are worth something at least on my death bed lol
I’ll add one that most readers would hate at first. Stop publishing monthly titles. Make comics more market friendly but only publishing completed stories instead of spacing them out over 6 months or a year. This would make them more affordable and less intimidating. Also more enjoyable. A lot of people already let their issues pile up until they can read a whole story arc or just a bunch in a row. Too often a comic feels like you just watched 5 minutes of a TV and the price doesn’t stand up compared to other media. You would have less released every week so it would be simpler to keep up with what’s going on, but people would still get the same amount of content over time.
I agree. I would love it if a 6 issue graphic novel came out twice a year for say $15 instead of spending $4 – $5 per issue every month (or every two weeks on some titles) per title. Especially if my favorite titles lined up nicely. At the same time, I look forward to Wednesday more than any other day of the week just so I can get at least 1 new comic.
Also, @jesuswasaterrorist, Bizzaro Stormy is describing TPBs, yes, but he’s also describing a radical change in the way comics are distributed. I’m sure you understood that too, so no need to be a dick about it.
I love being able to read the entire arc of a story all in one go. Especially when it seems that some books are getting churned out with mediocre stories half the time. I’d much rather see half the content production if the quality increases.
They make more money off of me on Digital than they do with regular sales. And I’d buy even more if digital versions weren’t overpriced. I’ve got a few thousand old school paper comics in boxes stored in a closet and I don’t have infinite space to store stuff, but I still like to keep up. So I only buy a physical copy when I’m motivated by something rare and cool that I know I’ll want to re-read several times.
I was an avid collector in the 90s, but these days I’ll pick up a TPB from time to time, and I took the plunge and got a subscription to the new X-Men last year (so my opinion on the overall industry doesn’t carry much weight), but it really bugged me that a #1 issue of a title with established characters provided absolutely no background or recap on who the characters were.
We’re sick of the constant retelling of the Spidey and Batman origins, but a quick rundown of who the f*ck these characters are in a #1 issue shouldn’t be too much to ask for. It really made the book inaccessible to a new reader.