Never did I think, for a moment, that I’d ever see Brian Kilmeade halfheartedly trying to get down on TV.

I will say, however, that this is a fantastic maneuver to keep his spirit from deflating on live TV after his MAGA hero got indicted yet again. His sad-spirit vibes got real with round two, and Fox News didn’t totally ignore this third round, but man, all of this has to be so awkward for Fox And Frenemies.

That’s not only the case because Fox News is in the position of now covering Trump’s criminal charges surrounding his efforts to overturn the election, but the conservative cable news network is also still attempting to recover from that massive Dominion Voting settlement after certain personalities went several extra miles to promote the Big Lie. It’s a different day now, however, and while transitioning (as one can see from the chyron in this video clip) from the latest Trump legal mess, Steve Doocy and the gang decided to do some type of dance move. Well, alright!

In between discussing Trump's arraignment and the southern border, some Donny Osmond choreo: pic.twitter.com/72TIMh6B2P — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2023

Granted, this moment is not contextualized to the full demeanor of this episode, but here, at least Brian Kilmeade doesn’t look nearly as depressed as he did about Trump’s previous courtroom adventures. Given that he went full-on cheerleader for Trump in the past, this is quite a shift. Maybe he worked some stuff out, you never know.