For months now, conservatives have not been happy that the enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic have possibly given workers the opportunity to hold out for higher wages or find new, better paying jobs, and that grumbling led to some pretty ridiculous comments on Tuesday morning’s Fox & Friends.

Hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade were particularly incensed about Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a burgeoning fast food franchise in Texas that’s resorted to paying teenagers a $50,000 salary just to keep its restaurants staffed. According to Layne’s CEO, the “small business” can’t compete with corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s, which have upped its wages to attract workers. Via Business Insider:

“We’re so thin at leadership that we can’t stretch anymore to open more locations,” he told the Journal. “I’ve got a good crop of 16- and 17-year-olds, but I need another year or two to get them seasoned to run stores.”

The $50,000 salary caused the Fox & Friends host to balk at paying teen workers this salary, and Kilmeade actually joked that they’ll be able to pay for their entire college tuition — as if that’s a bad thing!

Fox & Friends complains that people who won't schlep back to underpaying jobs "don't want to go back to work" and leave their recliners, and now teenagers are making too much money — so much that maybe they can pay for college, the hosts joke. pic.twitter.com/1QdWB3XEJh — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 22, 2021

Not content to stoke American’s fear of teenagers paying for their own college, the Fox & Friends crew also made sure to paint Joe Biden’s America as a crime-ridden hellhole. During another odd segment, the hosts warned viewers to stay away from Times Square and the subway because Steve Doocy saw a fight at four in the morning. We’re sure New Yorkers will get right on that.

Fox & Friends claims Times Square is too dangerous to be in and warns people to stay away pic.twitter.com/QsOBXHkbPY — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 22, 2021

