Back in 2021, Bob Odenkirk suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul, and the actor has repeatedly credited the fast work of the medical team at Sony studios for saving his life. It was a profound moment in his life that has understandably affected how he approaches his family and work, so leave it to Fox News to dump a conspiracy theory all over it.

During Tuesday night’s episode of Gutfeld!, Odenkirk was the topic of conversation as host Greg Gutfeld decided to harp about the actor’s recent revelation that, prior to his heart attack, he began ignoring his doctor’s advice because he wasn’t a fan of his politics. Gutfeld devoted an entire segment to Odenkirk’s remarks, which prompted panelist Tom Shillue to toss out some conspiratorial red meat to the show’s conservative audience.

Via Mediaite:

Well, it’s interesting because like I say, like you said … you give the guy credit because it seems like he’s learning. And that was a revelation for him. “Oh, wait a minute. This guy’s a Republican, but maybe he’s the guy who was going to give me the good advice.” Actually, I don’t like his advice. I don’t like statins, there’s too many people on them. So, just, you know, I don’t think there’s any reason to think that that’s why he had his heart attack. You know, maybe it was a different thing that caused this heart attack, like the injection he got three months before he had the heart attack. The experimental injection.

This conspiracy theory pops up anytime a famous actor or athlete has a heart attack, which routinely occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped right-wing conspiracy theorists from blaming the vaccine even though there is no evidence that the shot is causing cardiac arrest.

Great job, Fox News.

(Via Mediaite)