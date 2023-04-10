Rumors were swirling last fall that Bob Odenkirk was on the wish-list for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the actor has remained quiet on the subject. Instead of doing some hardcore MCU training, he instead starred in a DIY remake of The Room, which is arguably even better! But since the actor has been experimenting with more physical roles, it would have made sense for him to graduate into some sort of latex costume.

Odenkirk recently spoke to The Independent, where he gave his thoughts on the ever-expanding Marvel universe. As it turns out, he doesn’t feel like he’d really fit in with the rest of the superhero crew. “I always like to keep things grounded, relatable, and smaller, ” Odenkirk explained, referencing his non-superhero roles in Lucky Hank and Better Caul Saul.

But when it comes to enlisting in the Marvel universe, he doesn’t think it’s for him. “I don’t think I’m built for that world. I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.” Doesn’t everybody have a sketchy lawyer living next door?

Even though he doesn’t feel the need to rub elbows with Captain America, Odenkirk has expressed interest in exploring his action roles. Last year, he told the crowd at the Venice Film Festival that he is still training as if he’s on-call to become the next John Wick. “If I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy… I’d like to get that in the future.” It’s only a matter of time before a Keanu/Bob movie gets greenlit now!

