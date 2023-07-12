Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys six times — with four wins. Bob Odenkirk has also been nominated in the same category six times — with zero wins. So far.

The Better Call Saul actor will compete against Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Jeremy Strong (Succession) in one of the most stacked categories at the 2023 Emmys. One of the Roy boys has to be considered the frontrunner, but Odenkirk already won Outstanding Tribute to a Co-Star*.

(*not an official Emmys category)

“This guy looks pretty beat up…BUT, HOORAY! and THANK YOU to everyone who enjoyed Better Call Saul, and for this Nom,” he wrote in response to a Discussing Film tweet. “We all cared SO MUCH everyday we made this show. It starts with the WRITING and I’m so thankful Peter Gould and Gordon Smith are nominated.” Odenkirk is particularly happy that Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim Wexler, was also nominated (a nomination is nice; a win would be better, and deserved). “RHEA being nominated makes my day, my year,” he tweeted.

Considering Seehorn saved his life, Odenkirk better say nice things about her.

You can find the full list of Emmy nominations here.