Larry Kudlow‘s Fox Business debut is off to a rocky start. During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ America Reports to promote, Kudlow, his new weekday show premiering that afternoon, the former economic advisor to Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic saying “bullsh*t” at multiple times while discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent remarks on the previous administration’s COVID vaccine distribution plan, or more specifically, it’s lack thereof.

Harris had appeared on HBO’s Axios on Sunday where she claimed that the Biden administration is essentially starting from scratch when it comes to getting COVID vaccines to the American public. “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and the local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said. Kudlow was clearly not a fan and let his feelings be known without realizing his mic was still on. Via Mediaite:

[Sandra] Smith claimed that Harris was making “false claims” about the Trump administration’s vaccine rollout, but she was drowned out by Kudlow, who was still mic’ed up and shouting “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!” The program tried to cut the audio at that point, even as Smith was heard reacting “that is Larry Kudlow weighing in… Wow.”

Larry Kudlow calls “bulls**t” on a hot mic to VP Kamala Harris’ claim that the Biden admin started from scratch on vaccine distribution

pic.twitter.com/xwY1yIVgri — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2021

While Kudlow’s outburst seems like an unscripted moment, it actually lines up with an interview he gave earlier in the week to Variety to promote his upcoming Fox Business show. “I myself am not bashful about my own comments,” Kudlow said. “I have a few opinions.” Yeah, we know, Larry. We just heard you yelling them.

(Via Mediaite)