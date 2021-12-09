By now, you’ve probably heard way too much about the Fox News Christmas tree fiasco. A suspect appeared to randomly burned down “All-American Christmas Tree” at the New York City headquarters in the wee hours of Wednesday. The aftermath included hosts completely melting down all day while claiming a “War on Christmas” all the way. The Fox and Friends gang grumbled over this evident “crime surge,” and then the trio declared that this was “a hate crime on Fox News. Tucker Carlson used the same term, and things are growing even more absurd with a ceremony for the new tree.

Suspected arsonist Craig Tomanaha (who has been released from custody) reportedly caused a half-million dollars in damage, but conservative news network already has a replacement for the 50-foot fake tree. During Thursday’s edition of The Five, a chorus of cheers went up during live coverage of All-American Christmas Tree 2.0.

And at the mic, Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff was so excited, to the point where he made an off-the-rocker historical reference. “I’m here because these colors do not run,” DeGraff proclaimed. “80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now!”

At the lighting of the new Christmas tree, Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff declares: "I’m here because these colors do not run. 80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won't fold now!" pic.twitter.com/J9Sp94Unto — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 9, 2021

Pearl Harbor, huh. Well, this doesn’t feel like a historically significant event, but alright!

This whole situation’s been a theatrical mess with CNN’s Brianna Keilar calling out Fox News for being far more outraged about this fake tree than the Jan. 6 MAGA riot. In addition, an on-air guest criticized the wall-to-wall coverage and probably won’t ever be invited back. The Pearl Harbor bit, though? That’s next level stuff…