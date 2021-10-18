Getty Image
Fox News’ John Roberts Is Getting Cooked For Questioning Vaccines In The Wake Of Colin Powell’s Death Without Mentioning That He Was 84 With Cancer

The passing of Colin Powell, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and secretary of state to George W. Bush, has been dominating headlines today. While other outlets examine the political heavyweight’s legacy and send well wishes to his family, Fox News is employing a different tactic.

Apparently, Powell’s death is as good an excuse as any for fear-mongering social media tactics and the spreading of misinformation to ta conservative base. Earlier this morning while reporting on Powell’s death, Fox News host Will Cain raised truly erroneous suspicions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Powell had received the vaccine but he still suffered COVID complications that resulted in his death. Now, another Fox News face is being dragged for suggesting something similar.

John Roberts took to Twitter Monday to do his own hypothesizing about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. (He’s since deleted his tweet, but everything lives forever on the internet, so here’s a screenshot of what he wrote.)

First, here’s some background on Powell’s passing and how it related to COVID-19 vaccines. Though he did get his shots, Powell was 84-years-old at the time of his death. He had been battling multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that weakens the body’s ability to fight infections. All of this is important information to share with your followers if you’re investigating the efficacy of vaccines by using this man’s tragic death. That’s just good journalism 101. But, this is Fox News, so here’s how Roberts explained his intentional gaffe.

Obviously, Twitter was not buying that.

Here’s hoping that Roberts grows a conscience sometime this year.

