New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has presented himself as one of the heroes of the pandemic. He even won an Emmy for it! But while his state — particularly New York City — didn’t suffer as much as it could have, his efforts have still been very far from perfect. Case in point: A new report claimed he and his administration withheld data involving nursing homes, which were among the hardest hit in the state. On Monday, Cuomo held one of his famous press conferences, although this time he intended to address the allegations. But one Fox News host wasn’t having it.

Janice Dean, who currently serves as co-host and weather reporter on Fox and Friends, was watching Cuomo’s presser at the time, and she had some words. And for good reason: Tragically, both of Dean’s parents died from COVID-19-related complications while living in New York assisted living facilities. Previously she’s attacked the rosy coverage Cuomo’s received, calling them “puff pieces.” So when he tried to deflect blame, she went on an epic Twitter tear.

I can’t listen to this guy. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He’s still blaming politics for the nursing home massacre. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He’s lying — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Omg still giving false percentages with nursing home deaths. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Dean began by saying she “can’t listen to this guy.” But listen to him she did, and what resulted was a furious and righteously angry series of tweets — not even threaded but one right after the other. Some were general complaints (“He’s lying,” “He is just a disgrace”). Some were specific, accusing him of passing the buck, of distorting the numbers, of simply not caring. You can read it all below.

The only “distortion” about this is coming out of @NYGovCuomo’s mouth. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

His mouth is dry. He’s nervous. And he’s lying. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Lies. Nursing homes say they felt they did not have a choice and they could not test the patients as per executive order. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He’s blaming staff. Again. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“The numbers were the numbers.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

This is the same old nonsense lies. Blame blame blame. None of it his fault or his favorite doctor Zucker who he’d trust with his mother. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He is just a disgrace. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

The truth is you are a liar. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

I actually feel embarrassed for all the people that believed this guy could be a governor. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

The governor and his administration need to show all the info he apparently “gave” or “prepared” for the DOJ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

His father did not die alone in a nursing home because of his son’s executive order to put over 9,000 covid patients into elder care facilities. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Why haven’t any reporters asked about @melissadderosa’s admission of covering up the numbers to the democratic lawmakers? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“Voluminous documentation?!?” Show us. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“Nothing to see here Marsha!” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“Nothing to investigate!” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

We are not confused governor. There are no conspiracy theories. You are a criminal, @NYGovCuomo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Blaming the old people — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Though Dean stopped tweeting after Cuomo’s presser ended, she wasn’t done. She called in to her colleague Martha MacCallum’s Fox News show, saying, “I am astonished, astonished that he continues to be a broken record about the nursing home issue, passing blame on everyone once again.” She called him a “bully” who “cannot be empathetic at all.” And she called for an “independent bipartisan investigation into this governor and his administration.”

