Here are some things that have caused Fox News to throw a fit: Legos, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Muppets, M&Ms. The common denominator with these has been their perceived “wokeness.” For example, Tucker Carlson, who had previously found himself aroused by the animated green M&M character, got mad when they introduced a brown candy he described as a “distinctly frumpy lesbian.” Tucker’s gone now, but Laura Ingraham remains, and now she’s mad at non-binary Transformers.

As per Mediaite, Friday night’s installment of The Ingraham Angle devoted a segment to the Paramount+ cartoon Transformers: EarthSpark, which bowed in November. Specifically she was angry about the new character Nightshade, who uses they/them pronouns. In a scene Ingraham showed on-air, one character apologizes to them for misgendering them. In another, a different character declares her pronouns “she/they.”

Well, Ingraham wasn’t having it, thundering that the kid-geared show “is shoving these inane pronouns down the throats of seven-year-olds,” adding, “I mean, we’re lucky to get them to spell the regular pronouns and get those straight.”

She wasn’t done. “Well, this isn’t normal, it’s not trendy, it’s not cool,” Ingraham said of something that kids these days see as normal, trendy, and cool. “These are destructive and corrosive lies. And they’re only gonna end when enough responsible adults say, ‘Cut it out. We’re not funding this anymore. So. don’t be afraid to stand up and say that.”

Which children’s entertainment will Fox News accuse of “going woke” next? Maybe if Bob the Builder is revived, he can moonlight as a drag queen, earning himself the ire of Megyn Kelly.

