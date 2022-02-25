In a terrifying sign that we’re undoubtedly living in the Biblical End Times, Fox News praised President Joe Biden‘s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday. That’s right, the Fox News. We’ll give you a moment to collect yourself.

The surprising moment went down during America Reports as Fox News anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream had nothing but positive things to say about Jackson. Via Mediaite:

“She’s got a sterling resume, as noted there. Harvard undergrad, Harvard Law School,” Bream said on America Reports. “She clerked for Justice Breyer, the very man that she’s said mentored her, the man she wants emulate and be able to – she said, I can’t fill his shoes but I’m maybe going to fill that seat. That’s what she aspires to now.”

Surely, this was a fluke, and the next Fox News pundit would have something negative to say about Biden’s pick. Guess again. Fox News contributor and legal scholar Jonathan Turley also heaped praise on Jackson calling her remarks on being chosen by Biden as “pitch-perfect.”

“They were terrific in terms of laying out the great honor that’s been given to her, but also these compelling aspects of her life,” Turley said. “There is a life story to be told here. Hers is a particularly impressive one.”

If you’re confused by this turn of events, join the club. We have no freaking clue what’s going on here, and we’re not necessarily complaining, but… it feels like a trap, right? Definitely has the feel of a trap. Stay on your toes, people.

