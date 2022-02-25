GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has never been a profile in courage. Heck, even his own party routinely dunks on him for being “weak” if not outright calling him a “traitor.” So Graham’s latest move shouldn’t come as a total surprise, but it is a pretty stunning reversal. Shortly after President Joe Biden announced that D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be his nominee to full Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s seat, Graham took to Twitter on Friday morning to criticize Biden’s pick, preferred by the “radical” left.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” Graham tweeted. “The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.”

If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2022

Naturally, Jackson is a qualified choice for the SCOTUS nomination, and her experience with Breyer is why Biden chose her (Judge J. Michelle Childs was recommended by Congressman Jim Clyburn). Via CNN:

Jackson clerked for Breyer and served as a federal public defender in Washington — an experience that her backers say is fitting, given Biden’s commitment to putting more public defenders on the federal bench. She was also a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission and served on the federal district court in DC, as an appointee of President Barack Obama, before Biden elevated her to the DC Circuit last year.

Of course, don’t take our word for it that Jackson is a qualified and experienced judge. That’s how Graham viewed her when he confirmed her appointment to the DC Circuit court less than a year ago. Suddenly, Graham’s tune has changed now that Jackson is the SCOTUS nominee, and the Republican senator is getting dragged on social media for the blatant reversal.

You can see some of the reactions below:

You can't make this stuff up. Lindsey Graham's quote when he voted to confirm Jackson was "I think she’s qualified for the job, she has a different philosophy than I do, but it’s been that way the whole time." Gee man what's changed since last June??? https://t.co/PP8ytJscvY pic.twitter.com/Xa0qNrHAjS — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) February 25, 2022

Lindsey Graham sets a land speed record for showing his ass. pic.twitter.com/8BBnAWR5rm — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️ (@cmclymer) February 25, 2022

Hi fraud, you voted to confirm her. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) February 25, 2022

Lindsey Graham is the absolute worst pic.twitter.com/mHut1PJtWm — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) February 25, 2022

We learned long ago that nothing is beneath Lindsey Graham. https://t.co/mNSqTciH1f — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) February 25, 2022

You voted to confirm her to the DC Circuit court. Does that mean you’re the “radical left?”🤔https://t.co/NqbUIG9CJJ pic.twitter.com/KJACoBMfoF — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 25, 2022