Following the death of Matthew Perry, his Friends co-stars have been coming forward with tributes to the late actor by sharing touching moments and beloved memories. As the other half of the show’s iconic Chandler and Monica relationship, Courteney Cox revealed her favorite outtake when the couple’s romance was first revealed during the episodes leading up to Ross’s wedding in London.

According to Cox, the relationship was only supposed to be a “one night fling,” but because audience’s loved the pairing so much, the two got married and welcomed twins as they stayed together all the way to the Friends finale.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” Cox wrote on Instagram while sharing a behind-the-scenes moment where she and Perry filmed Monica and Chandler’s big reveal. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

In the clip, the audience can not stop laughing after Cox emerges from under the blankets after Ross leaves Chandler’s London hotel room. The laughter goes on for so long, that Cox has to wait to say the joke that Perry gave her. When she finally delivered the line, the two ended up breaking character and cracking up in the uproarious outtake.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote in the tribute.

You can watch the touching moment below:

(Via Courteney Cox on Instagram)