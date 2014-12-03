Is Rogue Brewery’s Delicious-Sounding Sriracha Stout The Most Hipster Beer Ever?

From the makers of questionable beer concoctions such as Voodoo Doughnut Bacon Maple Ale; Pretzel, Raspberry, and Chocolate Ale; and even a one-time “beard beer;” comes quite possibly the most hipster beer ever. In a collaboration with Huy Fong Foods, Rogue has developed a “Sriracha Hot Stout Beer,” which, according to Rogue’s website, “is ready to drink with soups, sauces, pasta, pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, chow mein, or anything you’d like to wash down with a spicy kick.”

As someone fascinated with weird beer flavors and who also keeps a 28 oz. bottle of Sriracha in the refrigerator at all times, I have to say I’m definitely intrigued by this. Although the fact that it’s a stout is what has me a little suspicious. I’m no stranger to spicy beer, but typically spicy beers tend to favor lighter styles like IPAs and saisons.

The Sriracha Hot Stout Beer won’t be available until December 8th, however you can pre-order for $13 plus however much they’re charging for shipping. I’ll probably wait until it comes to my local bottle shop, which will hopefully be soon. Really, even if the beer is gross the cool bottle alone is worth it. And yes, I know I’m a sucker and no, I don’t care.

Hey, couldn’t be worse than Scrapple beer.

(Via Metro UK)