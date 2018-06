Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The rumors were true. Beyonce and Jay-Z were working on a joint album, Everything Is Love, which dropped on Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service on Saturday. The album, and accompanying video “Apes**t” (video above), had people on Twitter going, well, apesh*t. The 40 minute-long, 9 track album was the talk of the weekend, with many of the jokes referencing the music video to “Apesh**t”.