cancelled for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/uaKJJ0dGfJ — randall (@_randaII) August 28, 2018

If you spent much time on Twitter over the holiday weekend, I’m sorry. But if you weren’t laid up with a twisted ankle like this writer, you may have missed out on a funny running joke making the rounds. People were photoshopping fake google results for the “real name” or “full name” of various celebrities, resulting in jokes like, “Cardi B‘s full name is Cardigan Backyardigan.”

This weekend wasn’t the first time jokes like this were made. Take these older tweets, for example: