Social media managers walk a fine line when they try to relate to their customer base using memes and humor. Whether they’re posting woke rants or seemingly commodifying depression, things can go wrong very quickly, and brands can find themselves at the wrong end of the ratio.

When using common meme formats to relate to a young audience veers into the territory of financial struggles, for example, it’s best to tread lightly. Young people don’t like to be told they should have more money somehow, especially considering the three most common jobs in America pay roughly $10 to $13 per hour, a huge percentage of people can’t cover a $500 emergency, and over 40 percent of U.S. households make too much money to qualify for assistance but still can’t afford a middle-class lifestyle. It’s enough to make some people joke about rolling out the slicey bois.

Which brings us to JPMorgan Chase, who are taking heat for tweeting (then swiftly deleting) some “Monday motivation” that raised peoples’ hackles: