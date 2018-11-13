In case you were unsure that the new Mr. Mime is a nightmare, remember this one thing. We all mime down here. pic.twitter.com/XXoiNS5q0g — acquaintance (@itsacquaintance) November 13, 2018

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the actual, seriously for real, not kidding this movie is real, live-action Pokemon movie — excuse me, film — Detective Pikachu yet, do yourself a favor and peek-a (I’m sorry) at this. That looks… actually good?

Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, is a film that exists and looks like it might be good. That has already prompted some amusing reactions from surprised viewers, but if the prospect of an actually-good live-action Pokemon movie seemed strange, buckle up for something really strange: Mr. Mime. OH LAWD, HE COMIN’.

Over the course of the night, many people (perhaps unable to sleep with images of Mr. Mime dancing seductively/menacingly in their heads) tweeted about Mr. Mime being nightmare fuel.

People noted the weird tiny hairs on his head: