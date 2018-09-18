Elon Musk has been having an interesting summer. We’re going to attempt to summarize just part of what Elon Musk has been up to lately, with a smattering of Twitter jokes along the way. We apologize if this all seems a bit convoluted, but this whole kerfuffle is convoluted. And hilarious.

The flamethrower-selling Tesla and SpaceX founder and former (?) boyfriend of Grimes tried to assist with the Thai cave rescue back in early July, but ultimately a team of cave divers rescued the kids without Elon’s heavily-lampooned submarine. For some reason known only to Musk, he then called one of the rescuers, Vernon Unsworth, a “pedo” in a July 15th tweet and then later doubled down. Then, in early September, Musk told Ryan Mac at BuzzFeed News that he “hopes” Unsworth sues him. Shortly after that, he smoked a blunt with Joe Rogan during a live interview.

Well, smoke ’em if you got ’em, Elon, because Unsworth has finally gotten around to filing that defamation lawsuit. Reuters reports Unsworth, who lives north of London, has filed suits in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles and the High Court of London for reputational damage. He’s seeking at least $75,000 in compensation, which honestly seems kind of low for being falsely accused of being a pedophile who married a nonexistent 12 year old in Thailand.