Is the Fox News correspondent wearing bulletproof vest at the border??? https://t.co/8RTOE6xizx—

Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 04, 2019

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones III has become Twitter’s brief center of attention this week over a Hannity segment filmed at the southern US border at Laredo, Texas, just a short distance away from one of the “three Mexican countries.” During part of the segment on Wednesday night, Jones told host Sean Hannity that “a lot of these criminals come out at night to make these crossings,” while he donned a tiny “tactical” vest, the word tactical being in quotes because this vest is lacking both adequate coverage and bulletproof inserts. It’s hard to resist the temptation to look at the vest while singing, Chris Farley-style, “News guy in a little vest…”