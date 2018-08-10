Twitter Mourns Luigi Mario, Dead At 35

Nintendo

Today we gather to mourn for Mario’s fraternal twin brother Luigi Mario (yes, their names are “Mario Mario” and “Luigi Mario“). After 35 years of stomping on turtles and not fixing toilets, the “plumber” has died in a video Nintendo revealed during their Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. We thought it would have been a blue shell that would take down this straight-up gangster who is all about that life, but it was the Grim Reaper after all.

The unceremonious death of Luigi came during a promo video for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 7th. Amid Nintendo’s reveal of five more characters coming to the game — Simon Belmont, Richter Belmont, Chrom, Dark Samus, and King K. Rool (but not Waluigi) — Luigi entered Dracula’s castle with his Poltergust 3000 from Luigi’s Mansion, which turns out to be a weapon ill-equipped for fighting the Grim Reaper.

The video is long, but Luigi gets his soul reaped by the literal Grim Reaper at the one minute mark: