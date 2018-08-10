Twitter Mourns Luigi Mario, Dead At 35

#Twitter Reactions #Nintendo #Twitter #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
08.10.18

Nintendo

Today we gather to mourn for Mario’s fraternal twin brother Luigi Mario (yes, their names are “Mario Mario” and “Luigi Mario“). After 35 years of stomping on turtles and not fixing toilets, the “plumber” has died in a video Nintendo revealed during their Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. We thought it would have been a blue shell that would take down this straight-up gangster who is all about that life, but it was the Grim Reaper after all.

The unceremonious death of Luigi came during a promo video for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 7th. Amid Nintendo’s reveal of five more characters coming to the game — Simon Belmont, Richter Belmont, Chrom, Dark Samus, and King K. Rool (but not Waluigi) — Luigi entered Dracula’s castle with his Poltergust 3000 from Luigi’s Mansion, which turns out to be a weapon ill-equipped for fighting the Grim Reaper.

The video is long, but Luigi gets his soul reaped by the literal Grim Reaper at the one minute mark:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Nintendo#Twitter#Video Games
TAGSLuigiMARIO BROTHERSNintendoSuper Smash Bros.Twittertwitter reactionstwitter reactsvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP