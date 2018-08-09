People Are Getting Salty Over The New ‘Popular’ Movie Oscar

#Black Panther #Twitter Reactions #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
08.09.18

On Wednesday, the 54-member Board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approved some changes to the next Oscars telecast in response to ABC’s request to boost ratings. ABC is paying $75 million per year until 2028 for the broadcast rights, yet last years’ Oscars telecast was watched by nearly 40% fewer people than at its peak in 2014.

Among the announced changes, the one that has people jeering and jesting the most is the Academy’s new “Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film” category. Some of the reactions were somber, with Rob Lowe tweeting, “The film business passed away today with the announcement of the ‘popular’ film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration.”

Most reactions were jokes, however. For example, Rob Lowe followed up his serious tweet with a self-deprecating reference to his maligned musical performance in the all-around terrible 1989 telecast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Twitter Reactions#Twitter
TAGS#OscarsSoWhiteACADEMY AWARDSBlack PantherOSCARSthe oscarsTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP