It’s Black History Month, and America has been celebrating in the weirdest way possible: Everyone’s outing their older selves as horrible racists. If it wasn’t Liam Neeson relating that time 35 years ago when he spent a week wanting to murder black people, it was the continued unearthing of blackface pics. Many of those have been coming from those in Virginia’s state government. Of course, this news wasn’t bigger than the subject tackled in SNL’s cold open this week: Jeff Bezos’ penis.

The second sketch of the night found Keenan Thompson as an HR manager charged with wrangling together the state’s white staff, asking them, directly, “HAS ANYBODY ELSE WORN BLACKFACE IN COLLEGE?” Spoiler: They did. And they had a disturbingly high number of questions about it.

“Does it count if we did in the ’80s?” asked one. Before Thompson could respond, a colleague chimed in: “Of course not. It was funny and cool in the ’80s.”