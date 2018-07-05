Did Everyone Have Fun At The ‘Second Civil War’ This Week? People On Twitter Sure Did

#Twitter Reactions #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
07.05.18

Getty Image

If you spent any time on social media on Independence Day, you may have heard rumblings about a Second Civil War between posts about your drunk uncle’s new GoFundMe page for his emergency room bill after a fireworks-related injury and posts with blurry photoshops of a Minion wearing camouflage and punching the Eiffel Tower or whatever other nonsense that people of questionable sanity were talking about. Speaking of nonsense that people of questionable sanity are talking about, Alex Jones took a break from shirtlessly calling the grieving parents of murdered six and seven year olds “crisis actors” to put forward another dumb and potentially violence-inciting conspiracy theory.

Jones claimed liberals, the media, and the deep state were teaming up to start a civil war (and not the fun kind) on July 4th. So how’d that go? Two words: womp womp. So we didn’t have a second civil war, but sarcastic people on the internet did have fun speculating about how that would go.

Potential combatants bided their time on Twitter by writing letters home in the style of highfalutin Civil War letters in a Ken Burns documentary, often hashtagging their work with #SecondCivilWarLetters:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Twitter
TAGSALEX JONESCIVIL WARCIVIL WAR LETTERSConspiracy TheoriesSECOND CIVIL WARTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP