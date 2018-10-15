Twitter Lets Loose The Nightmare Fuel With These ‘Sexy’ Costume Ideas

Halloween and sexy costumes are inseparable, although sometimes the sexy costumes go too far and become nightmare fuel. Several “sexy” costume ideas were suggested by Twitter users over the past week, and we’ve collected our favorites.
It started with a tweet posted by Summer Ray last week, and over the ensuing week Twitter users haven’t been slacking at offering “sexy” costume ideas in response to this:
Sexy Fozzy Bear
I wish I was making a joke.
Slow pan through the kitchen. There’s a knife on the counter next to the onions. On to the dining room, where all the chairs are pulled out from the table. Then: the living room. A light flashes on, blinding the camera, and a voice anymore: “Why does the bear kill again? Because he BEAR-ly cares about anything anymore.”
Wocka. Wocka. Wocka.