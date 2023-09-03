Gender Reveal Parties can be nice, but they’ve also taken strange turns, but over the weekend one ended in tragedy. As per The Daily Mail, one such event held in Sinaloa, Mexico on Saturday was supposed to be big, complete with a plane — which unfortunately suffered a fatal misfunction.

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

Video of the sad incident went viral, showing a small Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraftflying over the crowd of reveler, as well as a giant sign reading “Oh Baby.” The plane was what was meant to reveal the gender, dumping either blue or pink spray. It dumped pink — only for one of its wings to suddenly fall off, causing the plane to sail wildly over the guests, crash landing behind them.

The crowd didn’t seem to notice the crash, at least at first, continuing to party. The pilot, Luis Angel N., who was the only person in the aircraft, was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

It’s far from the first time a gender reveal party has ended in death. In October 2019, a party in Iowa went south after a homemade pipe bomb that had been made to spray out pink or blue wound up shooting out shrapnel, killing a grandmother.

(Via The Daily Mail)