Sen. Susan Collins has been left with egg on her face (regarding her former support of Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court), and both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are thrilled over word (via a leaked memo) that Roe V. Wade will be overturned, meaning that abortion rights (and some related privacy-related rights, possibly extending to contraception and same-sex marriage) could soon be basically nonexistent in the U.S.

Yup, the Pro Life crowd is set to get their way and take America back to the 1950s, which is why George Carlin’s 1996 take on the subject has resurfaced and is going viral. Yep, “[t]here’s always a George Carlin clip.” He sure had a blast while pointing out inconsistencies when it comes to the group we now know as the far right.

There’s always a George Carlin clip #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/H6Ma3Q5cGJ — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 3, 2022

“Why is it that most of the people who are against abortion are people that you wouldn’t want to f*ck in the first place?” Carlin asked. “They will do anything for the unborn, but once you’re born [middle finger gesture], you’re on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t wanna know about you. Nothing! No neo-natal care, no daycare… no welfare, if you’re pre-born, you’re fine, if you’re preschool, you’re f*cked.”

Carlin then pushed forth with one hell of a kicker. “Conservatives don’t give a sh*t about you until you’re military age… conservatives want live babies so they can raise them to be dead soldiers,” he argued. “They’re not pro-life. You know what they are? They’re anti-woman.”

He was a legend, and it’s no wonder that this clip is being retweeted into oblivion.

Since SCOTUS is going to overturn #RoeVWade I think this one from George Carlin is appropriate. “They’re anti-women”

pic.twitter.com/jBEYzAwQvy — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) May 3, 2022

I’m just gonna let George Carlin speak. pic.twitter.com/j3Gjn4qFaf — Kevin L. Lee (@Klee_FilmReview) May 3, 2022

Yeah I’m just gonna let George Carlin sum it up, because I fucking can’t. pic.twitter.com/ecB8O3pNgF — The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters (@Adventurin2Fear) May 3, 2022

Be careful out there, everyone. The U.S. ain’t such a friendly place anymore.