Nick Kroll ripped into George Santos for allegedly stealing the voice of a Big Mouth character. The disgraced former congressman has been making headlines for his shockingly lucrative career of creating Cameo videos for anyone with a couple bucks to spare, and Kroll dropped a video of his own that makes a pretty compelling case that Santos is copying the character of Lola.

“Thank you for the love. Thank you for the kindness. You know Botox keeps you young,” Santos says in a clip before being interrupted by Kroll doing Lola’s voice.

“Sorry for interrupting, but I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you for the love. Thank you for the kindness, and thank you for sharing my own voice,” Kroll said. “It’s me, Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy.”

Kroll then proceeded to tear into Santos while still in character as Lola.

Did George Santos steal lola’s voice? pic.twitter.com/G9Wcu8gGD8 — nick kroll (@nickkroll) December 12, 2023

“Congratulations on your graceful exit from Congress into the very distinguished world of Cameo,” Kroll said. “I am beyond flattered and filed with flabbergast that you would want to share the exact same way of speaking as me, Lola Skumpy.”

Naturally, this isn’t the only comedian who’s been dunking all over Santos’ latest venture. Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with the chance to make Santos say anything for a small payment and went to town on that prospect. However, Santos attempted to accuse Kimmel of underpaying him because the late night host used the Cameo videos for commercial purposes. Kimmel had the perfect response: A loud laugh.

“Can you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for fraud?” Kimmel joked. “I mean, how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true.”

(Via Nick Kroll on Twitter)