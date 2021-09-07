It’s not everyday you see a Fox News host coming to the defense of an MSNBC rival, but that’s exactly what Geraldo Rivera did on Tuesday morning after seeing a tweet from Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance. In a perfect storm of conspiratorial rantings, Vance latched on to a tweet by frequent Tucker Carlson guest Glenn Greenwald that essentially accused Twitter of protecting Rachel Maddow even though she promoted a now-debunked article about ivermectin overdoses in Oklahoma.

“Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow,” Vance wrote in response to Greenwald. “One of them is censored by the regime. The other promoted by it.”

Alex Jones is a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow. One of them is censored by the regime. The other promoted by it. https://t.co/zPtXWMTQj9 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 5, 2021

After Vance’s exchange with Greenwald was called out by Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, Geraldo entered by the fray by laying into Vance while (mostly) defending Maddow’s reputation. The Fox News host also had some words to say about Alex Jones:

“#HillbilllyElegy author #JDVance is obviously selling his soul to appeal to the lunatic fringe,” Rivera tweeted. “@maddow has some wacky liberal ideas, but she is much closer to the American mainstream than #AlexJones a conspiracy theorist being sued for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was faked.”

#HillbilllyElegy author #JDVance is obviously selling his soul to appeal to the lunatic fringe. @maddow has some wacky liberal ideas, but she is much closer to the American mainstream than #AlexJones a conspiracy theorist being sued for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was faked. https://t.co/YBNyg0Zb8U — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 7, 2021

Of course, this latest move isn’t entirely off-brand for Rivera who has repeatedly sparred with his own colleagues. He’s been a vocal critic of Tucker Carlson‘s “xenophobic views” and has publicly threatened to “kick the ass” of any unvaccinated person who dares to come into his grandchildren’s house. You don’t mess with The Mustache.

