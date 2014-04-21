Every Ghostbusters Fan Needs To Start Spending Money Now

#Ghostbusters
04.21.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Ghostbusters was released 30 years ago, in the summer of 1984. Easter weekend kicked off several celebrations of the film’s anniversary. Record Store Day produced a limited edition glow-in-the-dark 10″ single of the theme song. Brent Waller, the guy who created the new Ecto-1 playset for Lego, has produced a 13″ Stay-Puft marshmallow man, with articulated arms, legs, head, feet and hands, and you can vote on whether or not you’d like Lego to put that in production, too, right here.

The Toledo Mud Hens are planning a Ghostbusters Night at their home stadium (Fifth Third Field) on May 30th. The players will wear these uniforms, which will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Northwest Ohio Relay for Life. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive green blinking Ecto-colored glasses.

According to the Toledo Free Press:

“Fans can expect Ghostbusters-themed costumed characters, special on-field skits, classic video clips, a Ghostbusters replica car and fun fan giveaways,” said special events manager Michael Keedy.

By far the most comprehensive event dedicated to the film is being produced by Jensen Karp’s Gallery1988. They’ve spent the last year working with Sony to curate a four city gallery showing of art inspired by the film. It kicked off last Friday in New York City and is open there until the 26th. It re-opens at the actual Gallery1988 in Los Angeles on May 17th.

The show features over 100 pieces of art inspired by the classic film, four collaborative shirts, and a 7 foot sculpture of Slimer being trapped. It includes the Mark Englert print “The Flowers Are Still Standing,” which glows in the dark:

They’re rolling out limited quantity prints of select pieces over the course of the show’s tour. The Englert print was one of the first available online for purchase. The last place you can catch it is at Comic-Con International in San Diego the weekend of July 24th. You can also see it in person at Rotofugi in Chicago the weekend of June 20th.

Someone get me this velvet painting by Bruce White. I need it because of reasons.

“Yes. Have some.”

No word on whether or not Hi-C is going to re-release the Ecto Cooler. Until then you can follow the recipe and make some yourself.

TOPICS#Ghostbusters
TAGSbrent wallerBRUCE WHITEEcto CoolerGALLERY 1988GHOSTBUSTERSHi-CLEGOmark englertslimerTOLEDO MUD HENS

