Gina Carano’s now officially no longer playing Cara Dune on Disney+’s The Mandalorian after her latest in a string of controversial social media posts. The tweet in question was a retweeting of a post that compared Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust, and this ended up being enough for Lucasfilm to outlaw her from the Star Wars universe for good while issuing a statement to characterize Carano’s social media posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

That news was followed by a report that Lucasfilm had been monitoring Carano’s tweets for months, and that the firing had been in the works while the studio waited for her to mess up enough to justify her axing. This also thwarted plans for a Cara Dune spinoff (which reportedly was meant to be announced at Disney’s December 2020 Investor Day event), and there’s now a massive far-right backlash brewing over Carano’s dismissal. So, as a maybe-play on “cancel culture,” a bunch of Twitter users want to literally cancel their Disney+ subscriptions (with a #CancelDisneyPlus hashtag) because they believe Carano’s firing is a form of opinion-and-thought policing.

Naturally, these folks aren’t paying much attention to Disney+ being a private corporation who’s not violating anyone’s First Amendment rights because those only apply to censorship by the government. Clearly, Disney+ felt it was in their own best interest to monitor an actress who previously “made light of people including their preferred pronouns on social media by adding ‘beep/bop/boop’ to her Twitter bio,” a move that some viewed as transphobic.

Disney+ will be fine. The Mandalorian will be fine. Also, this.

