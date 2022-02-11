Like a far-right-leaning Terminator, Gina Carano is back! It was one year ago that the mixed martial artist-turned-actor lost her chance to be immortalized as a Star Wars action figure when she was fired from her role as Galactic mercenary Cara Dune in Disney+’s hit series The Mandalorian. In August, Carano announced that first post-Mandalorian gig would see her teaming up with right-wing sh*t disturber Ben Shapiro and his The Daily Wire. And now, the fruits of their collective labors are on display for all the world to see.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the first trailer for Terror on the Prairie, a new Western that the outlet describes as centering “on a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws hellbent on revenge.” Carano co-stars alongside former Justified star Nick Searcy, yet another outspoken star who has stirred up controversy with some of his ultra-conservative opinions.

Jeremy Boreing, Shapiro’s The Daily Wire co-founder, issued a statement noting that just because their media outlet is conservative doesn’t mean their films will be. “When people hear that a conservative media company has entered the film business, they’ll often assume we’re making either hyper-politicized movies or milquetoast dramas,” Boreing said. “But we have no interest in producing Hillary’s Hard Drive Part III or Christmas Romance in the Rockies. We’re making top-quality entertainment that all Americans can love.”

You can make that determination for yourself by watching the trailer for Terror on the Prairie above.