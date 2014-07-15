Honest Trailers Finally Shines A Yellow Light On ‘Green Lantern’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Screen Junkies just debuted a much-belated but much-appreciated Honest Trailer for Green Lantern, which they describe as “one of the most disappointing superhero movies ever” from the studio referred to only as “Not-Marvel”. They make some good points about how this green Van Wilder was too nerdy for mainstream America but too mainstream for nerds. The movie did feel like it was focus-grouped into blandness. Sometimes when you try to go all “four quadrant” you just end up being mediocre in four quadrants.

This honest trailer also does a great job of pointing out the tropes which keep popping up in all of these big budget superhero movies, right down to repeated bits of dialogue. And it ends with the usual funny nicknames for the cast and one final punchline: “They thought there was going to be a sequel. That’s adorable.” Yeah, they should totally reboot this whole thing with Green Lantern Cat instead.

More movie-related honest trailers:

Via Screen Junkies